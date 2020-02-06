VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for UTOPIA FALLS on Hulu!

Hundreds of years in the future, in the last living colony on earth, a city called New Babyl, twenty-four teenage candidates are chosen to take part in an annual musical competition known as The Exemplar. For all of them it's a chance to write their names in the history books, but for Aliyah, the independent and adventurous daughter to a city government official, it's the beginning of an incredible adventure. Through the discovery of a mysterious archive, she is exposed to hip-hop, an ancient form of music culture, which will lead her to question everything she has ever known and change her world forever.

Watch the trailer below!



The journey to unravel that mystery will play out over the course of the first season while our candidates prepare and participate in The Exemplar competition. Channeling the rebellious spirit of Hip-hop, Aliyah and her friends face off against the government for the freedom of the people in a finale that will rock the very foundation of their society, changing all of their lives forever.



Utopia Falls is the first ever Sci-Fi Hip-hop television series and is from the creator/director of Find Me In Paris. It is prestige television for a new generation of young audiences who are culturally diverse, socially and politically minded, and are motivated to see themselves and their issues represented on screen.





