VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE

Paul Hogan plays himself in this raucous comedy.

Watch the trailer below!

Retired in L.A. and overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England. But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media feeds. Can he keep his reputation clean long enough to hang onto his prize - and his dignity? Hilarious celebrity co-stars include Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John, and more!

