VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT on HBO Max

HBO MAX’s eight-episode limited series begins on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26.

HBO MAX's eight-episode limited series THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT takes flight with three episodes on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26, followed by the launch of two new episodes on December 3, two episodes on December 10, and the finale episode on December 17. Starring Kaley Cuoco, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man - and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

Watch the trailer below!

Starring alongside Cuoco is Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

The series is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

