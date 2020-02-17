Advertisement
VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Steven Spielberg's AMAZING STORIES Reboot

Feb. 17, 2020  

Five tales. Infinite imagination. Watch Amazing Stories on March 6 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Watch the trailer below!

From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.

Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, and Sasha Alexander star in the first episode, which will premiere on March 6th.

