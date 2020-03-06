VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Short Film BROKEN

Broken explores the devastating impact untreated mental illness has on a family struggling to cope and a system that is failing them.

Broken is written and directed by Jillian Reeves.

The cast includes Beverly Todd, Jillian Reeves, Ariel Brown, Scott Subiono, Makenzie Lee- Foster, Jonathan T. Floyd, and Zac Cantone.

Broken is produced by Stelio Savante, Michelle Covington, Will Conley, Kenneth L. Johnson, Carole Murphy and Jonathan Floyd. Executive produced by Jillian Reeves and Ericka Nicole Malone and co produced by Landi Maduro.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You