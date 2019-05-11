VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 8, Episode 5 of GAME OF THRONES

May. 11, 2019  

The trailer has arrive for the second to last episode of Game of Thrones.

The promo for season 8, episode 5 teases a potential King's Landing battle.

Check out the trailer below!

The trailer features Jon Snow and the rest of Daenerys' forces arriving outside the capital city where Cersei Lannister is keeping herself and her forces.

The final season of GAME OF THRONES has six episodes, compared to eight from previous seasons. Richard Plepler, former HBO chief, said that the final season will present like "six movies" rather than six episodes of television. The eighth season was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, David Nutter and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss,

The final season of Games of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9PM EST on HBO.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 8, Episode 5 of GAME OF THRONES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in JUDY Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get Ready for FOSSE/VERDON with Original CHICAGO Footage!
  • VIDEO: The Pressure Mounts in Episode Six of FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: Michael Arden Performs 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
  • VIDEO: ZAYN and Zhavia Ward Release 'A Whole New World' From Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Dave Malloy's OCTET!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup