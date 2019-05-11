VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 8, Episode 5 of GAME OF THRONES

The trailer has arrive for the second to last episode of Game of Thrones.

The promo for season 8, episode 5 teases a potential King's Landing battle.

Check out the trailer below!

The trailer features Jon Snow and the rest of Daenerys' forces arriving outside the capital city where Cersei Lannister is keeping herself and her forces.

The final season of GAME OF THRONES has six episodes, compared to eight from previous seasons. Richard Plepler, former HBO chief, said that the final season will present like "six movies" rather than six episodes of television. The eighth season was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, David Nutter and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss,

The final season of Games of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9PM EST on HBO.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You