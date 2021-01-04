VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SURVIVING DEATH on Netflix

From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean's book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife.

Watch the trailer below!

The series premieres on Netflix January 6th.

Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who've been close to-and even experienced-death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Surviving Death is a Break Thru Films production. Ricki Stern is director and executive producer; Jesse Sweet is co-executive producer. The series is based on the book 'Surviving Death' by Leslie Kean.