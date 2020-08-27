VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SHE'S IN PORTLAND Starring Minka Kelly

The film also stars Thomas Dewey and Francois Arnaud.

SHE'S IN PORTLAND follows two men who seemingly admire each other's lives and feel trapped in their own. Wes, tied to his demanding corporate career and his responsibilities to his growing family, extends a work trip to drag his dispirited artist friend Luke up the California Coast to find Luke's "one that got away". Through their travels, THE JOURNEY takes a deeper look into life choices, acceptance, and commitment.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights), Tommy Dewey (Casual), and Francois Arnaud (Schitts Creek). The film premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and will be available everywhere on September 25.

