VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for RESIDENT ALIEN on SYFY

Calling all humans... Syfy has released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming series RESIDENT ALIEN! The mystery/sci-fi/doctor dramedy will premiere on Wednesday, January 27 at 10pm ET/PT.

Watch the trailer below!

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's RESIDENT ALIEN follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life... but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?" Sara Tomko ("Once Upon A Time"), Corey Reynolds ("The Closer"), Alice Wetterlund ("Silicon Valley") and Levi Fiehler ("Mars") star as the big personalities of Patience, Colorado.

From UCP, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, RESIDENT ALIEN was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan ("Family Guy"). Mike Richardson ("Hellboy") and Keith Goldberg ("The Legend of Tarzan") of Dark Horse Entertainment ("The Umbrella Academy"), and Justin Falvey ("The Americans") and Darryl Frank ("The Americans") of Amblin TV also executive produce. David Dobkin ("Wedding Crashers") executive produced and directed the pilot.