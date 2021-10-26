VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PROCESSION on Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for Procession, which was made in consultation with Joe Eldred, Mike Foreman, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine, Michael Sandridge, and Tom Viviano.

Six midwestern men - all survivors of childhood sexual assault at the hands of Catholic priests and clergy - come together to direct a drama therapy-inspired experiment designed to collectively work through their trauma.

As part of a radically collaborative filmmaking process, they create fictional scenes based on memories, dreams and experiences, meant to explore the church rituals, culture and hierarchies that enabled silence around their abuse. In the face of a failed legal system, we watch these men reclaim the spaces that allowed their assault, revealing the possibility for catharsis and redemption through a new-found fraternity.

As one of the men says, "SPOTLIGHT was about trying to get in from the outside. In our film, we're trying to get out."

Watch the new trailer here: