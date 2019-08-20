VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for New Netflix Limited Series I-LAND

You were chosen for a reason. Paradise awaits. Netflix's thrilling new limited series, The I-Land, arrives September 12.

Watch The I-Land trailer below!

When ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the I-Land's extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves -- or die as their worst ones.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

In this sci-fi adventure series, ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory and soon discover this world is not as it seems.









Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You