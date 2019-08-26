VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for NOELLE Starring Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader

The trailer has been released for a new Christmas movie starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. Watch below!

The cast also includes Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine, and Julie Hagerty.

Kendrick is known for her roles in the PITCH PERFECT trilogy, as well as THE COMPANY YOU KEEP, KEND OF WATCH, THE TWILIGHT SAGA, SCOTT PILGRIM SAVES THE WORLD, PARANORMAN and 50/50, among others. Hader writes, executive produces, and stars in BARRY on HBO, and is known for his long-time appearances on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

The description for the film reads:

As Santa prepares to retire and pass on the reins to his son Nick Claus, the stress of his future role begins to get to Nick. When his sister Noelle suggests that he take a weekend off, Nick abandons his job completely. Noelle faces the world outside the North Pole for the first time when she follows him to try to convince him to return to work. Meanwhile, their ill-prepared cousin steps up and prepares to turn Santa's workshop into an online delivery service





