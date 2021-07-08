VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Marvel Studios' WHAT IF...?

Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster TODAY for Marvel Studios' "What If...?," showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, "What If... ?" features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.

Watch the trailer below!

The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios' first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.

