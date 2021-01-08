VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOSING ALICE on Apple TV

Apple TV+ today unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated, eight-episode original series, "Losing Alice." The first three episodes of the gripping, neo-noir thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin, will make its global debut on Friday, January 22 exclusively on Apple TV+, with a new episode premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter.

Watch the trailer below!

Selected for the 2020 CANNESERIES: Cannes International Series Festival and Tribeca + YouTube's We Are One: A Global Film Festival, "Losing Alice" is Apple TV+'s latest must-watch drama that takes the viewer on a hair-raising, heart-stopping cinematic journey through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind. The Israeli-produced drama follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since taking a step back to raise a family, while her husband, David (Gal Toren) is in the prime of his flourishing acting career. After a brief encounter on the train, Alice becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) and her haunting film that David is set to star in. When Alice is asked to direct the project, she enters into an unconventional love triangle, eventually surrendering her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.

Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, "Losing Alice" is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.

"Losing Alice" is created, written and directed by Sigal Avin, who also serves as executive producer alongside Yoni Paran, Nadav Palti and Tami Mozes Borovitz. The series will be available to stream globally for the first time ever on Apple TV+ in a new co-production deal with Israel's Dori Media productions in association with HOT, and stars Ayelet Zurer, Lihi Kornowski, Gal Toren, Yossi Marshak, Shai Avivi and Chelli Goldenberg.

The new series joins Apple TV+'s award-winning slate of Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 159 awards nominations and 45 wins and accolades in 12 months, including Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, a Peabody Award, and more.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Playstation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple and see the full list of supported devices.