VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL on Netflix

From Greg Whiteley (Cheer) and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL, an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball.

Watch the trailer for "Last Chance U: Basketball" below!

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court.

Last Chance U: Basketball is a Netflix production in association with GQ Studios, Endgame Entertainment, One Potato Productions, and Boardwalk Pictures. Executive producers are Greg Whiteley, Joe LaBracio, Lucas Smith, and James D. Stern. Co-Executive Producers include Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, and Adam Leibowitz. Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald.