VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Kristen Stewart Sea Monster Film UNDERWATER

Kristen Stewart will star opposite T.J. Miller and a bunch of sea monsters in the upcoming film "Underwater." Watch the first trailer below.

Stewart is probably best known from her role as Bella Swan in all five films in the Twilight Saga -- the teen vampire romance that caused a global phenomenon at the end of the last decade. She also starred in "Panic Room" with Jodie Foster, "Into The Wild," and "Personal Shopper." She made her directing debut in 2017 with "Come Swim."





