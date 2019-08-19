VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Kristen Stewart Sea Monster Film UNDERWATER

Aug. 19, 2019  

Kristen Stewart will star opposite T.J. Miller and a bunch of sea monsters in the upcoming film "Underwater." Watch the first trailer below.

Stewart is probably best known from her role as Bella Swan in all five films in the Twilight Saga -- the teen vampire romance that caused a global phenomenon at the end of the last decade. She also starred in "Panic Room" with Jodie Foster, "Into The Wild," and "Personal Shopper." She made her directing debut in 2017 with "Come Swim."

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Kristen Stewart Sea Monster Film UNDERWATER
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: See Ben Platt in the First Trailer for THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
  • VIDEO: Watch the First Teaser for Season Three of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
  • VIDEO: See Jonathan Groff Talks His TV Debut in ONE LIFE TO LIVE
  • VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of the DOWNTON ABBEY Film in New Featurette
  • VIDEO: Meatloaf Joins the Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL in Performance