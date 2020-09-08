VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for JACK WHITEHALL: TRAVELS WITH MY FATHER

Jack and Michael Whitehall return with Season 4.

Jack and Michael Whitehall return with Season 4 of Travels With My Father, and this time they're going down under. Join the duo as they tackle wild Emus, visit the Sydney Opera House and attempt Drag.

