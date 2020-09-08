VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for JACK WHITEHALL: TRAVELS WITH MY FATHER
Jack and Michael Whitehall return with Season 4.
Jack and Michael Whitehall return with Season 4 of Travels With My Father, and this time they're going down under. Join the duo as they tackle wild Emus, visit the Sydney Opera House and attempt Drag.
Watch the trailer below!
