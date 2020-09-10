VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Hulu's MONSTERLAND

The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, and more.

Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud's "North American Lake Monsters".

The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter and Adepero Oduye.

Monsterland is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws (THE NEON DEMON, Succession, Preacher) and executive produced by Babak Anvari (UNDER THE SHADOW, WOUNDS), Lucan Toh (AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN, UNDER THE SHADOW, WOUNDS), Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as Co-EP. The series is produced by Annapurna Television.

