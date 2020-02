She (Brittany Snow) is an adventurous writer pumping out scandalous content for a lifestyle magazine. He (Sam Richardson) is a hopeless romantic who's just been dumped by his high school sweetheart and given a medical diagnosis that's left him shook.

After a chance meeting, the mismatched duo HIT THE ROAD on a cross country trip to provide them both some much needed healing.

Watch the trailer below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You