VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HBO Sports' TIGER

From HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects comes TIGER, a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. Part I premieres SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 (9 P.M. ET), followed by Part II on SUNDAY, JANUARY 17 (9 P.M. ET).

Watch the trailer below!

TIGER is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods' friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger's first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger's world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship.

Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney executive produces alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict. Academy Award nominee and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman and Emmy® nominee Matthew Hamachek serve as directors of the two-part television presentation.