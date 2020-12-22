VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HBO Sports' TIGER
Part I premieres SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 (9 P.M. ET), followed by Part II on SUNDAY, JANUARY 17 (9 P.M. ET).
From HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects comes TIGER, a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. Part I premieres SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 (9 P.M. ET), followed by Part II on SUNDAY, JANUARY 17 (9 P.M. ET).
Watch the trailer below!TIGER is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods' friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger's first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger's world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship. Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney executive produces alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict. Academy Award nominee and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman and Emmy® nominee Matthew Hamachek serve as directors of the two-part television presentation.
