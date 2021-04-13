VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DOMINO: BATTLE OF THE BONES

TriCoast Entertainment acquired the U.S. rights to Emmy nominee Baron Davis' (Crips and Bloods: Made in America, WTF, Baron Davis) hilarious feature directorial debut, DOMINO: Battle of the Bones, at last year's virtual American Film Market (AFM). TriCoast Entertainment will theatrically roll out DOMINO: Battle of the Bones across select U.S theaters on June 11, 2021.

Watch the trailer bleow!



A fallen domino champion from Compton enlists his savant, white, step-grandson to help him win an off-the-wall and shady as hell tournament in the hopes of reclaiming his former hood glory.



Directed by Baron Davis and co-directed by Steven V. Vasquez Jr. and Carl Reid, DOMINO: Battle of the Bones was written by Davis, Pamela Azmi-Andrew, and Reid. DOMINO: Battle of the Bones was executive produced by Lori Tanner of Dow Jazz Films and Davis, produced by Jenna Cavelle and Reid, co-produced by Annika Dawson, and associate produced by Guillermo Ortiz Pichardo.

DOMINO: Battle of the Bones stars multi-award winning actor David Arquette (Scream franchise, Never Been Kissed), Primetime Emmy nominee Snoop Dogg, Lou Beatty Jr. (NCIS, Finding Normal), Tasie Lawrence (The First Wives Club, The Resident), Megan Sousa (Beats), Anthony "Scruncho" McKinley (How High, Stompin'), Tom "Tiny" Lister Jr. (Friday, Little Nicky), Godfrey (Zoolander, The Cookout), and Haha Davis (Detroiters, Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road). The film's original music comes from Bart Oatmeal and Mike & Keys ("Victory Lap").



"Growing up, dominos was a way of life and a way of culture. Not only is it just a game - it's a recipe for human connection and human communication. If you've sat down with a stranger to play dominos, you've met a friend," said Davis.



"Director Baron Davis has put together an amazing cast for his first feature, showing style, panache and a true understanding of comedy in his feature directorial debut," said CEO of TriCoast Entertainment, Strath Hamilton. "We expect DOMINO: Battle of the Bones to connect with all audiences, especially fans of the game who have developed a whole new retro street culture around local Domino competitions."



The deal was brokered by Strath Hamilton from TriCoast Entertainment and Jenna Cavelle from No Label, a Baron Davis Company. The deal was put together by Slated, the film packaging and financing platform.