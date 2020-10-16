VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CRIMSON

Directed by Gregory Plotkin.

Directed by Gregory Plotkin ("Paranormal Activity"), pre-sale tickets for the spooky thriller are available now on Inviz.tv ahead of the premiere on October 29th.

Watch the trailer below!

The trailer reveals a first look at FaZe Clan's forthcoming, limited-edition collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats), who serves as a brand partner on the film. In addition to the trailer, FaZe Clan is also releasing a "Crimson" capsule, which features a new tee and hoodie. The products are only available as a bundle that includes a pre-order of the film and can be purchased at www.fazeclan.com.

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer BEAM will release a new album that serves as the soundtrack for the movie, distributed by Epic Records. The collection of songs will be BEAM's first release of all-new material since his acclaimed debut EP 95, which featured his single "Unda Amor." The all-new set of original and unreleased tracks will be available in full on October 29th; the "Crimson" trailer features lead single "Psycho" off of the upcoming album.

