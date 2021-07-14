VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BLACKPINK THE MOVIE!

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of BLACKPINK's debut, "BLACKPINK THE MOVIE" will be released in more than 100 territories worldwide.

Watch the trailer below!

BLACKPINK's debut song reached the top of every record chart in Korea within only four hours of its release. Five years later, BLACKPINK has risen to worldwide stardom thanks to its members' exceptional talents and fan's (BLINK) love and support.

The film consists of diverse sequences focused on each member of BLACKPINK, including: "The Room of Memories," a segment looking back on five years of memories since BLACKPINK's debut, "Beauty," compelling shots of all four members with their distinct characteristics, "Exclusive Interviews," a message for the fans.

Furthermore, the re-edited versions of the live performances from "THE SHOW" (2021), "IN YOUR AREA" (2018), and a dozen more hit songs by BLACKPINK will unfold on the screens to provide global fans with a touching experience as though they are actually at fan meeting events and live concerts.