VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS on HBO

Beginning Thursday, November 26, cozy up with HBO Max's "12 Dates of Christmas." Sam Dean ("Love is Blind") showruns and Natasha Rothwell ("Insecure") narrates this holiday dating series set in a stunning winter wonderland. "12 Dates" follows three hopelessly romantic singles Faith, Chad and Garrett on their journey to meet that special someone to bring home for the holidays. The eight-episode series will drop three episodes on Thanksgiving, three more episodes on December 3 and the final two episodes on December 10.

The romance begins at a fairytale castle in Austria where ten magical wintery dates await - from ugly sweater parties and an intriguing masquerade ball to après-ski activities, these dates are sure to send temperatures soaring. As in all great rom-coms, our romantic leads' paths to love won't be easy. Just as they make connections, new love interests arrive, adding plenty of twists, turns - and hopefully - holiday cheer. Along the way, they'll face regular elimination ceremonies, complicated blasts from the past and no shortage of conflicting emotions. After bringing someone home for the holidays, they must decide whether to commit or walk away forever by the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve.



"12 Dates of Christmas" is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company with Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serving as Executive Producers. The show was created by Michael Beilinson, with Sam Dean as Showrunning Executive Producer and Suzy Ratner as Co-Executive Producer.

