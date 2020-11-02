VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer for BRIDGERTON on Netflix

Watch the trailer below!

Today Netflix debuted the teaser for Bridgerton, the first series from Shondaland at Netflix, created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy).

Inspired by the bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. As her pursuit of love unravels, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts criticisms on Daphne who has caught the eye of London's most desirable duke...

Escape into with this fun, seductive and scandalous series December 25th only on Netflix.

