Video: Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell in Netflix's SHIRLEY Trailer Starring Regina King

Netflix has released the trailer for Shirley, a new biopic starring Regina King and featuring Tony-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell.

SHIRLEY tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

The film also stars Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, Reina King with André Holland and Terrence Howard.

Shirley will begin streaming Friday, March 22, 2024, only on Netflix.

Written and directed by John Ridley, the film is produced by Regina King and Reina King, Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard.

Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime.

Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along. In 2016 he was awarded his second Tony Award, the prestigious Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his Charitable work with The Actors Fund. That same year Stokes was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Watch the new trailer here:



