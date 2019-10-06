VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer For Season 5 of OUTLANDER

The official teaser trailer has been released for season five of Outlander!

Season Five of "Outlander" finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser's Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend ALL THAT he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection - while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place - as well as Jamie's respect - in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee - and those they can't.

Watch the trailer below!

The fifth season will play out over 12 episodes and is based on material from Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling Outlander series.

The "Outlander" television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, and Andy Harries, is inspired by Gabaldon's Outlander series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide, with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The "Outlander" television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, Science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.





