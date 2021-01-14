VIDEO: Watch the Season Two Trailer for BLARK AND SON

Comedy Central today released the official trailer for season two of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios' "Blark and Son," the puppet digital series created by Ben Bayouth (also voices "Blark"), and developed with head writer Adam Aseraf. The 8 episode series will roll out across all Comedy Central digital and social platforms every Saturday beginning January 30.

Watch the trailer below!

Season two adds Jane Lynch to the mix of voice actors including Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Ben Bayouth, Jim Rash, Justin Roiland, Deborah Baker Jr., Donald Faison, and Adam Aseraf.

"Blark and Son"​ is a web series about an overly manly, single dad (Blark) who incessantly tries to hang out with his overly nerdy, internet addicted son (named Son.) Blark and Son continuously juggle the revolving door of friends, neighbors, and fleeting love that cycle through their zany and at times heartwarming lives. The short form comedy is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Aseraf, Bayouth, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters serve as Executive Producers.