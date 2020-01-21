VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE PIONEER!

Available to stream today on HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, and partner streaming platforms, The Pioneer, HBO Europe's® latest docuseries made available to US subscribers, examines the colorful life of politician, football mogul, and property tycoon Jesús Gil, who rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s before his death in 2004.

Watch the trailer below!

Over the course of four one hour-long episodes, the series delves into never-before-seen footage, archival images, and exclusive interviews with key people who were close to him, as well as political rivals, government figures, and journalists who speak to the influence - good and bad - that Gil had on Spain during the second half of the 20th century.





