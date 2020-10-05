Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE EXPECTING on Quibi

AnnaSophia Robb, Rory Culkin, and Mira Sorvino star in this edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller.

Oct. 5, 2020  

AnnaSophia Robb, Rory Culkin, and Mira Sorvino star in this edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller about a mysterious pregnancy and the potential dark secrets surrounding it. Fear is brought to life.

Watch the trailer below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


