VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Season Two of UGLY DELICIOUS on Netflix

Ugly Delicious is back for a second season! The critically-acclaimed Netflix Original Documentary series from James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville returns on March 6th. Special guests include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe.

Watch the official trailer below.

Watch the official trailer below.





