VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Season Two of UGLY DELICIOUS on Netflix

Article Pixel Feb. 25, 2020  

Ugly Delicious is back for a second season! The critically-acclaimed Netflix Original Documentary series from James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville returns on March 6th. Special guests include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe.

Watch the official trailer below.

Watch Ugly Delicious, Only on Netflix.

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Season Two of UGLY DELICIOUS on Netflix
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Talks the Upcoming HAMILTON Movie
  • VIDEO: Watch the Promo For Episode 4 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Watch How the Olivier Award Statue Gets Made!
  • VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Accept HRC's Ally for Equality Award!