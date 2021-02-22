VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for PERSONA: THE DARK TRUTH BEHIND PERSONALITY TESTS

HBO Max debuted the original trailer and key art today for the Max Original, PERSONA: THE DARK TRUTH BEHIND PERSONALITY TESTS. Produced by Dorothy Street Pictures, the documentary will premiere on Thursday, March 4 on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below!

Taking a personality test can provide useful insights into our sense of self, but many may not realize how deeply embedded personality assessments are in everything we do. PERSONA explores the unexpected origin story of America's great obsession with personality testing, uncovering the intriguing history behind the world-famous Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, while raising a slew of ethical questions and demonstrating how some personality tests may do more harm than good - like impacting online dating matches or job prospects. This eye-opening documentary reveals the profound ways that ideas about personality have shaped our society.

Produced by Dorothy Street Pictures, PERSONA was comissioned by HBO Max in association with CNN Films. The documentary is directed by Tim Travers Hawkins ("XY Chelsea"), produced by Julia Nottingham ("Be Water," "XY Chelsea") for Dorothy Street Pictures and executive produced and written by Mark Monroe ("Icarus"). PERSONA is informed by the book "The Personality Brokers" by Merve Emre who is also an executive producer on the documentary.