VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MARVEL's 616 on Disney Plus

"Marvel's 616" explores Marvel's rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, Pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel's world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the "forgotten" characters of Marvel, and much more.

"Marvel's 616" is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Sarah Amos, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Stephen Wacker for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club.

