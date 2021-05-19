VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for FRIENDS: THE REUNION

HBO Max debuted the official trailer and key art for FRIENDS: THE REUNION, debuting THURSDAY, MAY 27 on HBO Max. "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with "Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.



In celebration of the special, HBO Max will launch the following activations, inspiring friends to reunite nationwide to watch FRIENDS: THE REUNION together:

