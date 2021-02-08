VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for BEARTOWN on HBO

Based on executive producer and #1 New York Times bestseller Fredrik Backman's novel of the same name, BEARTOWN, a five-episode Swedish-language limited drama series from HBO Europe, debuts MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below!

BEARTOWN centers on a floundering community in Sweden that places its dreams of revitalization on the teenage shoulders of its junior ice hockey team. Boosted by their new professional-athlete-turned-coach Peter (Ulf Stenberg) and rising star Kevin (Oliver Dufåker), the boys finally have a shot at securing a national title - until a violent act threatens to destroy Beartown entirely. Chilling and honest, the series explores family trauma, teenage romance, truths and lies, actions and consequences, and ultimately, the courage it takes to go against the group and stand up for justice.

BEARTOWN stars Ulf Stenberg, Aliette Opheim, Tobias Zilliacus, Miriam Ingrid and Oliver Dufåker. Additional cast includes Otto Fahlgren, Alfons Nordberg, Erik Lundqvist, Rasmus Karlsson, Najdat Rustom, Jacob Nordenson, Charlotta Jonsson, Sanna Niemi, Lukas Wetterberg, Frida Sandberg, Mikael Odhag, Anna Azcárate, Tomas Bergström, Einar Bredefeldt and Gustav Lindh.

Based on the novel by Fredrik Backman ("A Man Called Ove," "Anxious People"), BEARTOWN is directed by Peter Grönlund ("Goliath," "Drifters"), and adapted by Emmy® winning writer Anders Weidemann ("30 Degrees in February," "Interrogation"), Antonia Pyk and Linn Gottfridsson. Filmlance's Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn are producers. Fredrik Backman is an executive producer and represented by Salomonsson Agency, Tor Jonasson. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthews, and Antony Root. BEARTOWN is produced by Filmlance, a Banijay Company, for HBO Europe.