VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for FIREFLY LANE on Netflix
Three decades. Two friends. One hell of a story.
Three decades. Two friends. One hell of a story. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke and based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane is coming soon to Netflix.
Watch the trailer below!
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
