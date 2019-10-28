VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for THE MANDALORIAN

With two weeks until Disney+ launches in the U.S. and Canada on November 12, the streaming service has released an exciting new trailer and character art for the original series, "The Mandalorian." Feel free to share with your readers.

"The Mandalorian," Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, debuts exclusively on Disney+ November 12.

Watch the trailer below!

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. "The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.





