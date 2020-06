An all new trailer has been released for Netflix's upcoming series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron!

In his new travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien IN SEARCH OF healthy, sustainable ways to live.

Check out the trailer below!

Down to Earth with Zac Efron premieres on Netflix on July 10.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You