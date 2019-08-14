VIDEO: Watch the Full Trailer for Season Three of 13 REASONS WHY

Netflix has released the full trailer for season three of 13 Reasons Why!

Who killed Bryce Walker? Everyone has their reasons... The secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game all of the friends have something to hide. As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus. But were any of them truly capable of murder? And who is the new girl? Police are determined to get to the truth, but with a web of SECRETS AND LIES this tangled, will anyone be found guilty?

Watch the trailer berlow!

Season 3 stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen and introducing Grace Saif as Ani, Bex Taylor Klaus as Casey and Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why launches on August 23rd.





