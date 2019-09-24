VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer For THE TASTE OF PHO, Premiering at the San Sebastian Film Festival

An all new trailer has been released for the film 'The Taste of Pho' which debuts at the San Sebastian Film Festival's Culinary Cinema sidebar.

Set in the Vietnamese community in Warsaw TASTE OF PHO is a story of Long - a Vietnamese cook,who lives alone with his 8 year old daughter Maja. Since the girl's mother passed away the two have had conflicting wishes: Maja struggles with her identity and wants to fit in while her father misses Vietnam and wants to go back.

According to Variety, the film is produced by Germany's Rohfilm Productions and Poland's Lava Films, in co-production with Opus Film, the film has been supported by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Polish Film Institute and Lodz Film Fund.

The script won a 2nd prize at Poland's Script Pro competition in 2015.

Created by the San Sebastian Festival in collaboration with the Berlinale, and jointly organized with the Basque Culinary Center, Culinary Cinema aims to unite cinema, gastronomy and activities related to food in education, Science and agriculture.





