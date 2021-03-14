Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE

The film is available to stream on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices on March 18.

Mar. 14, 2021  

An all new trailer has been released for Zack Snyder's Justice League!

Determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and THE FLASH (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

