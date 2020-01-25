VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser For Season Two of KINGDOM on Netflix

The all new teaser has been released for the second season of Kingdom on Netflix! Check it out below.

Kingdom is a 2019 South Korean political period supernatural thriller web television series written by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Kim Seong-hun. It is Netflix's first original Korean series, which premiered on January 25, 2019.

The series is adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods, which was authored by Kim Eun-hee and drawn by Yang Kyung-il. The series was positively reviewed, and renewed for a second season set to be released in March 2020.





