Deacon's second job working private security at a high-profile boxing match places the SWAT team in the middle of a kidnapping case when a prize fighter's wife is abducted. Also, Hondo's young charge, Darryl, becomes frustrated with his lack of paternal rights regarding his infant son, and Tan prepares to introduce his critical mother to his girlfriend, Bonnie.

Watch the sneak peek below!

Watch S.W.A.T, Wednesday, at 10/9c. on CBS.





