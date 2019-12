When Junior (Beulah Koale) is kidnapped as leverage to retrieve the stolen list of undercover CIA agents, and most of Five-0 is rounded up by the CIA to prevent them from interfering, Tani (Meaghan Rath) and Quinn (Katrina Law) ask Magnum and Higgins for their help.

Watch the sneak peek below!

MAGNUM P.I. airs Friday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.





