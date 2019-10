After a front-running female presidential candidate, Valerie Caldwell (Sasha Alexander), is targeted with a car bomb, OA and Maggie must hurry to track down the bomber before they strike again. The case leads them to wonder whether this person is targeting Caldwell for her political aspirations or something else.

