VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of ALL RISE on CBS!

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2019  

Lola officiates her first nuptials on "Wedding Day," an annual event when couples flock to the Hall of Justice to be married free of charge. Also, Lola and public defender Emily Lopez are torn between civil laws and the laws of a higher power when it seems they must allow Phoebe (Emma Dumont), a nun with a shady past, to go to prison for a criminal act against the church that she believes is morally right.

All Rise airs Monday at 9/8 on CBS.

