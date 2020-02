Olivia Newton-john hosts the benefit concert "Fire Fight Australia," with musical performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Michael Buble, 5SOS, Alice Cooper, K.D. Lang and more!

Watch a sneak peek below!

"Fire Fight Australia" airs Saturday, Feb. 29 (11:00 PM - 12:00 AM ET/PT) On FOX.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You