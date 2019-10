Link (Chris Carmack) confesses to Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) that he's falling in love with her. DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) confronts Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) about publishing and putting her career at risk. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) informs Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that yes, she is perimenopausal, but she's also pregnant.

