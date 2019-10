Whatever you are doing, stop it now. Here's a refresher on SILICON VALLEY before the final season begins 10/27 at 10PM.

Watch it here!

From Mike Judge (Office Space, Beavis & Butthead) comes this tech-savvy satire about programmer Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), whose game-changing compression algorithm becomes the subject of a valley-wide bidding war.





