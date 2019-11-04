VIDEO: Watch a Preview of the Next Episode of SOUTH PARK

Randy is thrown in jail in the newest episode of South Park titled, "Season Finale" airing on Wednesday, November 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Watch the preview below!

The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor's yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of SOUTH PARK have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.

All-new episodes from this season will be available to stream in HD exclusively on South Park Studios and Hulu the day after they premiere. Fans will continue to have next-day access to new episodes, as well as the entire "South Park" library, across all internet-connected devices with a Hulu subscription. New episodes and a selection of curated episodes will be available to stream on SouthPark.cc.com, cc.com and the Comedy Central App.

Comedy Central's "South Park" launched on August 13, 1997. The series airs Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. and repeats later that night at Midnight (all times ET/PT).

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of "South Park." Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning "South Park." Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios. "South Park's" Web site is SouthPark.cc.com.





